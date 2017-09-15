Holly Springs bank robbed, suspect on the loose

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Police are looking for a man who robbed First State Bank in Holly Springs on Friday.

The robber walked into the bank and asked for some change, police said. When the clerk was about to give him the change, the suspect jumped across the counter and grabbed some money.

The suspect and the clerk struggled and the suspect got away — but not before an employee at the bank got the man’s license plate number.

The suspect was last seen getting into a red Chevy Astro van, tag MRT- 333.