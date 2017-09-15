FedEx sends relief to Hurricane Irma victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx is pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Irma in a pretty big way.

Early Friday morning crews loaded a cargo jet at Memphis International Airport with $11 million worth of supplies that will fly to Miami. The boxes are packed with medical supplies, more than 4,000 hygiene kits and emergency medical backpacks.

Once there, the company said it plans on helping displaced pets. More than 150 cats and dogs from those shelters will be flown to Oakland, California to no-kill shleters in the San Francisco area.

This is all part of the FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative. In all FedEx has pledged $1 million to support Irma relief efforts and it’s already sent one plane full of supplies to Red Cross workers in Puerto Rico before Irma even hit.

FedEx Cares has also helped victims of Hurricane Harvey when it sent supplies to Texas earlier this month.