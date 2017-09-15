FedEx delivers hope to Hurricane Irma victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loading a cargo plane is no big deal for FedEx. But this time, employees say they aren't just delivering packages — they're also delivering hope.

"When this hurricane struck over the weekend our teams across FedEx immediately mobilized to look at what can we be doing to help."

Early Friday morning FedEx filled a plane with water, generators and about $11 million worth of medical supplies bound for Miami.

The items, including about 4,000 hygiene kits, will help Hurricane Irma victims in Florida and the Caribbean.

"This is what FedEx is best at," said FedEx President and COO David Bronczek. "We are best at helping people in need all around the world."

Bronczek traveled to Florida with the flight crew. Everyone on board, including the pilot and co-pilot, volunteered to make the trip.

"It always feels good to help people no matter what you do and that's kind of what I'm good at anyway," Cynthia Berwyn said.

FedEx will also be helping hundreds of its own employees affected by Irma.

"Many of them have lost their own homes. We are sending generators to our own employees."

The company did the same thing after Hurricane Harvey, sending food and water to Texas. This time, they are also picking up around 150 cats and dogs displaced by Irma and taking them all the way to California, where they will go to a no-kill shelter in San Francisco.