Amber alert issued for missing Arkansas girl

LONOKE, Ark. — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl reported missing from Lonoke, Arkansas, which is east of Little Rock.

Victoria Rovnaghi was last seen just after noon Friday. She is 4 feet tall, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The adult associated with the Amber Alert is Leah, Rovnaghi, 34. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rovnaghi may be traveling in a dark grey Range Rover Evoke that says “Owens Rental Murphy.”

Anyone having information should contact Lonoke Police Department at (501) 676-6953.