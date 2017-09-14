× Woman dead, man fighting for his life after mass shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman killed in a mass shooting in the New Chicago area of North Memphis has been identified as a young man continues to fight for his life.

“This ain`t never happened here. Never,” Millie Ann Perry said.

Neighbors were still in disbelief after the violence Wednesday night left a mother, Latonia Henneghan, dead.

“We`re just hanging out on the porch like we do every day.”

Tonya Johnson watched as fights between dozens of teens and adults broke out in the middle of the street.

“One person started shooting, a couple more people started shooting and it just went left so quick.”

Before she knew it, she was running for her life.

“You`re trying to get out of the way. I`ve got kids. I`m running into the house and I`m getting to the floor and trying to call the police.”

Police said things took a turn for the worse when one guy shot into the air and another fired into the crowd. In all, six people were shot and a 14-year-old injured after she was hit by a car during the chaos.

“I told my son, I said, `let`s get home.'”

Perry was at church when she heard, but for hours she couldn’t get home.

“Police was all up and down this street.”

This morning, neighbors laid flowers and lit candles for the mother who was taken from her four children over an argument gone terribly wrong.

A 20-year-old man is still in critical condition, but police said the other surviving victims should be okay.

So far, investigators haven’t named any those victims or suspects, or released a possible motive.