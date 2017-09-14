President denies DACA deal reached with Democrats

WASHINGTON — In a series of tweets early Thursday morning, President Donald Trump denied reports a deal had been reached with Democrats over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

“No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” the President tweeted.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The news comes just hours after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement saying, “We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly.”

The pair had been dining with the President at the White House Wednesday evening.

The two Democrats also said a border security deal was worked out — a plan that does not include a wall on the Mexican border. The White House quickly disputed that with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeting, “While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.”

While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 14, 2017

The President even tweeted about the border wall in a tweet early Thursday morning.

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Several members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, who attended an earlier meeting at the White House spoke to reporters, saying they left with the impression President Trump agreed to work separately on a deal for the wall.

All of this is a result of the President’s decision to rescind the DACA program, which has protected nearly 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from being deported.

In early September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced an end to the program and ordered the Department of Homeland Security to stop processing new applications. But the agency also announced a plan to continue renewing permits for anyone whose status expires in the next six months, giving Congress time to act before any currently protected individuals lose their ability to work, study and live without fear in the US.

No one’s DACA status will be revoked before it expires, administration officials said.

Anyone whose status expires by March 5 has one month to apply for a new two-year permit, and those applications will be processed.

If Congress were not to act, and DACA begins to expire, nearly 300,000 people could begin to lose their status in 2018, and more than 320,000 would lose their status from January to August 2019. More than 200,000 recipients have their DACA expiring in the window that DHS will allow renewal.

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017