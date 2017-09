MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has died after being hit early Thursday morning.

First responders blocked the eastbound lanes of Jackson Avenue just east of Hollywood after a woman was struck around 7 a.m.

Police told WREG the victim was already dead when they arrived on the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Jackson Ave blocked east of Hollywood due to pedestrian struck. pic.twitter.com/zVL3sL1cge — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 14, 2017