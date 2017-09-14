Mother of four killed in North Memphis mass shooting, family says she was an innocent bystander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is learning more about a mother killed in a mass shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood.

Family members said Latonia Henneghan was an innocent bystander standing outside her house with her baby when she was shot. She later died in the hospital.

"I got a call from my mother," said Darius Bruse, Henneghan's cousin.

Bruse said his mother told him a shooting happened on Morehead where his cousin lived.

"I didn't know she was the one that got shot. I just knew there was a fight going on," he said. "She had nothing to do with it. She was an innocent bystander. They killed my cousin. They killed my cousin."

Henneghan was just 35 years old. She was a mother of four. Her youngest is 7 months old.

"A good mom. Took care of her kids. Went to work. Stayed out of trouble," said Bruse.

Five others, including a 17-year-old, were also shot on Morehead Wednesday night.

Police said a fight broke out in the middle of the street between dozens of teens and adults. Detectives said it quickly escalate when one guy shot into the air and another fired into the crowd.

A 14-year-old girl was also hit by a car as people panicked trying to drive away.

Flowers and candles were placed at the crime scene Thursday morning.

"I love you. Hope all this violence stops," said Bruse.

Police said one man remains in the hospital in critical condition. The other victims are home recovering.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

A family member started a GoFundMe to help support Henneghan's children.