Man shot after suspect asks for a lighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is recovering at the hospital as authorities search for the suspect who allegedly shot him over a lighter.

The victim said he was in the 3600 block of Glenburee Cove when the man approached him asking if he could light a cigarette. When he told him he didn’t have a lighter, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

That’s when the victim pulled out his own weapon and returned fire, police said.

It’s unclear if the suspect was hit, but the victim was struck in the leg and ear. Thankfully, he is expected to be okay.

Police did not release a description of the shooter.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.