LIVE: Key witness to testify in Holly Bobo murder trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Jason Autry is set to take the stand as one of the state’s key witnesses in the Holly Bobo murder trial.

On the first day of testimony, prosecutors hinted as to what his testimony would entail as they described an alleged encounter between him and defendant Zachary Adams the day the 20-year-old nursing student went missing. Autry will testify Adams called him asking for help disposing of the body. Presuming her to be dead, Adams reportedly said he was going to gut Bobo so she wouldn’t float to the surface once they tossed her body into the Tennessee River.

As they were transporting her, Autry told prosecutors Bobo gasped and that’s when Adams murdered her in cold blood.

