Darrius Stewart’s father during deposition: ‘It’s looking alright’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is facing questions from attorneys Thursday, more than two years after the death of 19-year-old Darrius Stewart in a traffic stop that turned deadly.

Connor Schilling was not indicted in the incident, despite a recommendation from the District Attorney.

However, Stewart's family is suing the city, police department and Schilling for $17.1 million in a civil lawsuit. Depositions happened Thursday.

Henry Williams, Stewart's father, said Schilling did not look him in the eye during testimony.

He said he felt confident in his legal team.

"Right now, it's looking alright," Williams said. "I believe it's gonna prevail for me, though."

Stewart was the passenger in a car pulled over by Schilling in the 5700 block of Winchester July 17, 2015. When Schilling tried to detain Stewart on two out-of-state criminal warrants, he says Stewart bolted and attacked him with handcuffs, leading to his shooting death.

