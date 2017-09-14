Collierville man missing in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. — Police in North Mississippi are searching for a missing man from Collierville.

According to reports, New Albany police received a call from Collierville authorities to report Eric Bannon’s disappearance sometime before September 10.

The missing man’s phone showed at one point he was within a mile of the New Albany Walmart.

His unlocked car was later found at the old Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi restaurant. His phone was in the passenger seat, but he himself was nowhere to be found.

If you can help, call the New Albany Police Department at (662) 534-2222.