Burglars caught on camera carrying out elaborate break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Single women in one South Memphis neighborhood are sending a warning to others across the city: Beware of burglars.

A pair went to some pretty extreme measures to break into at least two houses and even tried to blend in. But here's what they didn't know: They were caught on camera.

"The ease that they took things out my house, it was like they were loading up to move. "

Neighbors say it starts with a knock on the door, and then when the coast seems clear, they move in, not knowing surveillance cameras are rolling.

"Some parts of the video you see him come outside and act like he`s working in the yard. He's with the shovel like he's working in the yard."

The woman is afraid to show her face but says crooks hit her home Wednesday morning in broad daylight.

"I felt totally violated because he operated like he belonged there."

Boldly backing the car up into the driveway, taking his time, making sure to get everything inside with the help of another man.

"Don't recognize the face or the car."

The Honda Civic with Mississippi plates pulled away and disappears out of sight, cleaning out the woman in just under two hours flat.

Neighbors believe the men returned Thursday morning for round two, running the same scheme. They even removed another woman's burglar bars to get inside.

She's also afraid to show her face but after paying to fix her window, she's got a message the crooks won't want to miss: "We are letting you know we are aware, and you are going to get caught."