Board votes against Frayser landfill expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An expansion proposal by a Frayser landfill received a unanimous “no” from the Land Use Control Board on Thursday.

Memphis Wrecking Company at Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street has asked permission to add 34 acres to the landfill at Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street, which is used to dump demolition debris. The company withdrew plans a year ago after backlash from the community.

The company’s owners say they are heavily regulated and do not take regular trash.

But the site is located within 300 yards of an elementary school, and the plan drew hundreds of letters and emails from the surrounding community in opposition.

Principal of Whitney Acheivement Elementary talking about how being next to a dump leaves an impression on students. pic.twitter.com/XEkY9Zmsct — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) September 14, 2017