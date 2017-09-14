Bank customer reports carjacking in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police are investigating a carjacking that happened at a bank Wednesday night.

Police say a customer had made a withdrawal in the drive-through of the Evolve Bank at Kroger Drive and Shopping Way when a car pulled in. Suspects in the vehicle forced the customer out of the the car at gunpoint.

They then took the vehicle and wrecked it near Walgreens.

The victim described a male suspect with red-rimmed glasses, police said. They are still working to recover video.