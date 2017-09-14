American Conference reschedules Memphis game with UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The American Athletic Conference announced a schedule change that will affect Memphis football. On Saturday, September 30, the University of Memphis will travel to UCF to compete in a conference match-up instead of playing a non-conference game at Georgia State as previously scheduled. UCF was scheduled to host Maine that same weekend.

Memphis and UCF were to have played last Friday, but Hurricane Irma’s pending arrival in Florida forced the game to be postponed.

Memphis fans who had purchased tickets to the Georgia State game through the University of Memphis Ticket Office will have their purchases refunded. Please call 901-678-2331 or visit the athletic ticket office for details.

Game time for the now-rescheduled contest has not yet been established.

