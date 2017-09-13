× Wooddale student threatens to use stun gun on classmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Wooddale High School student threatened a fellow student with a stun gun Tuesday, according to police reports.

Wooddale’s assistant principal told Memphis Police that two students got into an argument in class.

He told investigators one of the students pulled out her pink stun gun and threatened to use it on the classmate.

The stun gun was taken without incident, and the student was escorted to the office.

According to the report, the school contacted the suspect’s mother, who came to the school.

The student told investigators that she had bought the stun gun from a local corner store for five dollars, and that she had been bullied by the classmate for weeks.

The report states the student told her mother about the bullying but not school administrators.

No charges were filed.