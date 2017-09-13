× Woman tries to solve crime on her own after her car was stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “When I walked out the door of the store, all I saw was the tail lights and my car was gone.”

Rebecca Coker admits her keys were in the ignition when a thief crept out of hiding and made off with her car.

Coker thinks the man laid in wait inside of a restroom for the perfect opportunity to drive away in her ride.

“I was in there for a minute, not even a whole minute,” she said.

While her quick run into the Citgo at American Way and Perkins may have only lasted a moment, Tuesday just before 2 a.m., she says surveillance video from the store shows the man tried to take other cars that same night.

“He had been there since midnight trying to get a car. He tried to get a red car, but there was too many people here.”

Coker is frustrated. She says she called police and they filed a report, but she says investigators didn’t look at the surveillance video right away.

She came back the next day and got the video herself, and she’s been trying to solve the crime on her own.

“They are plotting this, they are waiting around for this, they are watching.”

She’s hoping with clear captures of the man, she’ll get her white Impala back and the crook won’t have the chance to hop out of the bathroom on another gas station customer.