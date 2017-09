Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We got word this week that the Grindfather, the very heart of the Grizzlies grit and grind, is gone.

Tony Allen joined Zach Randolph as free agents who have left the team this summer.

So what does that mean for our hometown team?

Howard Robertson and Larry Robinson from "R and R Sports" talks about it on Live at 9.