Watercooler Wednesday: Social media shame for non-evacuees?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this Watercooler Wednesday, our panel talked about some of the things creating a buzz on social media.

The big one: the release of the new iPhones.

Mega giant Apple announced three new smartphones on Tuesday and the top-tier will set you back a whopping $1,000.

Do Americans have more money than they do sense?

Next actor Brian Austin Green is defending his four-year-old's decision to wear a dress while out with his parents. The child has received a lot of flack online.

Green eventually released a statement saying "He's 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It's his life. They're not my clothes. I feel like at 4, at 5, that's the time when he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome. Good on him."

Would you have an issues with your young son wearing a dress?

Finally, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department publicly called out residents who ignored evacuation orders during Hurricane Irma.

"We hope the 356 people who had their lives saved yesterday will take evacuation orders seriously in the future," it tweeted.

To harsh or was it stupid not to evacuate?