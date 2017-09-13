Tate County deputies locate police impersonator

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A local sheriff’s office says they have positively identified a driver accused of impersonating an officer and pulling drivers over in Mississippi.

According to the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over the white vehicle and its driver early Wednesday morning. They didn’t release the man’s name, but said they know who he is and are looking into recent allegations made against him.

“The investigation into this matter is ongoing, but I wanted the people to know that we feel there is now no cause for alarm. Further information will be provided as we go forward,” the department posted on Facebook.

They encouraged anyone with information on this individual pulling over drivers to contact them at (662) 562-4434.