SCLC leader, Rev. Dwight Montgomery, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dwight Montgomery, the pastor of Annesdale Cherokee Missionary Baptist Church in South Memphis, passed away early Wednesday morning.

Rev. Montgomery was elected as the president of the Memphis chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2004 and served as the chairman of the Education Committee for the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

Just weeks ago, Rev. Montgomery spoke with WREG’s April Thompson about his continued work.

“Every since I have been President, we have worked to minimize negative gang activity, getting mentors and tutors for our public schools. We have tried to stand up for people who have been cut from TN Care health care. We stood up with the Kellogg workers who were locked out.”

Just recently the local chapter began working in the area of education.

“We must work with parents, work with young people. Show them the importance of education, being trained so they will not be impoverished but be empowered,” says Montgomery,

He said getting people into positive things will have a direct impact on things like crime.

“You are not gonna have young people who are being educated and trained and moving in a positive direction be in a negative gang or participate in robberies or homicides,” said Montgomery.