Multiple people shot, including juvenile, in New Chicago area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people have been shot in the New Chicago area of North Memphis.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Morehead Street.
Memphis Fire said they sent four ambulances to the scene. One has already taken a victim to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and another went to Regional Medical Center.
We’re waiting to learn more about any other victims and what led to the shooting.
35.168660 -90.025112