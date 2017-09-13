Former city officials in Pontotoc County charged with embezzlement

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. — Two former city employees in Pontotoc County are now behind bars after state officials say they embezzled thousands from a small Mississippi town.

The investigation into Former Chief of Police Paul Blaylock and City Clerk Gretchin Moody began after Ecru city officials notified the State Auditor’s Office of missing funds. The state didn’t reveal the exact amount that was missing, but alleged Moody spent most of it buying weapons for the chief as gifts.

In all, more than 75 guns were recovered as part of this investigation.

Now the state is demanding to get the money back, ordering them to pay nearly $400,000, which includes interest, investigative costs and the embezzled money.

Both are due back in court at the end of the month.