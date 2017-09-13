Click here to be a Team Read volunteer

Empanada-stealing dog becomes social media hero

Posted 8:19 am, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:20AM, September 13, 2017

NEW YORK —A seriously stealthy dog managed to steal a snack right in front of four people without being noticed.

He pulled a delicious-looking empanada right off the grill while the cooks were chatting.

And he probably would have got away with it — if it wasn’t for a pesky TV crew that was filming the whole thing.

“First known instance of a dog employing stealth technology. Totally undetected,” one Twitter user commented.

The dog was widely praised by strangers online.

“Not all heroes wear capes – some wear collars,” one person tweeted.

“The subtly of a seasoned pro… my Jack Russell could learn a lot from this video,” another commented.

“You’ve been hit by, you’ve been struck by a smooth criminal,” another wrote.