Empanada-stealing dog becomes social media hero

NEW YORK —A seriously stealthy dog managed to steal a snack right in front of four people without being noticed.

He pulled a delicious-looking empanada right off the grill while the cooks were chatting.

And he probably would have got away with it — if it wasn’t for a pesky TV crew that was filming the whole thing.

The dog is the real hero here pic.twitter.com/ExVTAEa0L1 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 11, 2017

“First known instance of a dog employing stealth technology. Totally undetected,” one Twitter user commented.

The dog was widely praised by strangers online.

Empanada Dog is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/kAay0DBXc5 — OnTheRocks (@coca_con_hielo) September 12, 2017

“Not all heroes wear capes – some wear collars,” one person tweeted.

“The subtly of a seasoned pro… my Jack Russell could learn a lot from this video,” another commented.

“You’ve been hit by, you’ve been struck by a smooth criminal,” another wrote.