Defense: Blytheville murder charges dropped after police refuse to take witness statement

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Prosecutors have dropped capital murder charges filed against a Blytheville man who had been accused in a December shooting death.

The Blytheville Courier News reported the charges were dropped Monday against Travis Young, who had been charged in the death of 52-year-old Dennis Moore.

According to reports, authorities were called to the 1600 block of Harmon Street on December 19. They said witnesses claimed to have seen two suspects robbing Moore before he was fatally shot.

Young’s attorney, Birc Morledge, told the newspaper a detective told one of the witnesses that “we know it’s Travis Young,” and that she needed “to get [her] story straight.” Later when the woman came forward to say that she’d misidentified Young in a photo lineup, they allegedly wouldn’t take the statement.

They reportedly told her they “were not going to let him get away with another murder.”

Police did not tell defense attorneys or prosecutors that the woman had recanted her statement, Morledge claimed.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Curtis Walker declined to comment on the case.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said the department will look into any errors that may have occurred during the investigation.