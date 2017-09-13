Decomposed remains found in vacant South Memphis lot identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for information after a decomposed body was discovered in South Memphis.
Officers said 19-year-old Brian Haywood was discovered among some bushes in a vacant lot on College Street. The young man appears to have died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for some time.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
If you can help in this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.149534 -90.048980