Decomposed remains found in vacant South Memphis lot identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for information after a decomposed body was discovered in South Memphis.

Officers said 19-year-old Brian Haywood was discovered among some bushes in a vacant lot on College Street. The young man appears to have died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for some time.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you can help in this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.