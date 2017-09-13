× Crane captured on North Parkway after quick escape from zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Stanley crane briefly ran into the middle of North Parkway after escaping from the Memphis Zoo on Wednesday.

A zoo spokesperson said the crane escaped an enclosure, but was captured about five minutes later.

Zoo staff were reportedly seen running up and down the busy Midtown street with nets.

In 2015, Zimm the monkey caused a commotion after escaping the Memphis Zoo for several days before being located in an underground drainage pipe.