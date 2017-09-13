Cleanup underway across the state of Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — At least 24 deaths are blamed on Irma in the U.S. with half of those from the state of Florida. More than five million customers in the southeast are still without power Wednesday morning.

Down in the Florida Keys, which were hit hardest, some residents are still not being allowed back in until conditions improve. For those who are returning, the vast majority are finding damage and destruction at their homes and businesses.

Mike Kreiser was one of those who stayed behind, hunkering down inside his restaurant in the Florida Keys when Irma struck. He was trying to stave off as much damage as possible by hand.

"Oh man, it sounded like a freight train."

Rescue and recovery efforts, aided by the Navy and one of its aircraft carriers, are underway in the Keys which were hit hardest by the storm. The storm was a category 4 when it struck here.

Throughout the rest of the state, like at this RV park north of Orlando where 20 homes were destroyed, the cleanup is underway.

For some it could be weeks before their power is restored. Police in Marion County say at an intersection a man was killed because traffic lights are out.

"People are blowing through these intersections here, just like this Jeep here, not stopping," said Florida State Trooper Steven Montiero.

And residents around one of the cranes in Miami the storm left dangling, had to be evacuated Tuesday night until crews could properly secure it.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Florida and survey the damage Thursday.