Big cats in Arkansas belonged to circus trainer

WEINER, Ark. — We have a few more answers about a truckload of big cats in a barn in Poinsett County on Saturday.

According to a person with first-hand knowledge of the situation, the six lions, seven tigers and leopard belong to Alexander Lacey, a trainer and presenter for Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

Ringling Bros. circus ended its performances this year due to declining ticket sales and protests by animal advocates.

According to a CBS News article, Feld Entertainment, the parent company for the circus, applied for permission to move 15 big cats to a circus in Munich, Germany. The recipient listed was Alexander Lacey.

When one of the tigers got loose and was shot in Atlanta on the way from Florida to Memphis last week, Lacey rerouted the cats to an acquaintance’s farm in Arkansas, according to the person, who did not want to be named.

She said the cats were very well treated, and were on their way to Germany by Tuesday.