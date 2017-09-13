Authorities investigating 2 homicides in Phillips County

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — Two people were killed recently in Phillips County, and investigators are working to solve the cases.

Helena-West Helena Police said Robert Newman, 20, was shot five times shortly after midnight Tuesday in the area of Lasalle Drive and Desoto Street.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, but he died that morning.

Witnesses told police they saw a green SUV, possibly a Yukon, leave the scene of the shooting. Police said they have a couple of persons of interest.

The other homicide happened outside of Helena-West Helena in Phillips County, and the Arkansas State Police is investigating. The victim in that case was found burned. We’re working to confirm the details of what happened.