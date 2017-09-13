Arkansas to make $12 million repairs to Poinsett County bridges

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas will spend more than $12 million to repair several bridges on an interstate in the Mid-South.

The Department of Transportation said 16 bridges need to be rehabilitated along a 1.7 mile stretch of I-555 in Poinsett County. The area is most commonly known as the Sunken Lands.

American Contracting & Services is scheduled to begin working on the project in the next two to four weeks.

It will not be complete until late 2018.