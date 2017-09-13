Amber Alert: Noncustodial father wanted for kidnapping 3-month-old

WARTBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee 3-month-old is missing, and authorities say his noncustodial father kidnapped him.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Alan Roysden, 56, came to baby Russell Joe Roysden’s home in Wartburg around 10 a.m. Wednesday and took him. Jerry Alan Roysden does not have custody of the boy.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the charge of kidnapping. He already has an extensive violent criminal history, according to the alert.

Jerry Alan Roysden is described as a 6-foot, 170-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. Russell Joe Roysden is described as a 2-foot-2, 12-pound white boy with blond hair and blue eyes.

Investigators aren’t sure where they may be headed, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert. If you see either the man or the baby, call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.