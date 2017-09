Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It could go down as the biggest data breach in U.S. history.

As many as 143 million Americans may have had their personal information compromised in the recent hack of Equifax.

In fact, the breach is so big security experts say you should just assume you have been affected.

So what do you do?

Randy Hutchinson with the Better Business Bureau talked about that on Live at 9.