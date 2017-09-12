Two accused Oxford kidnappers charged with rape

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities have released the identities of two men accused of kidnapping two women from the Oxford Square and their charges include rape.

Charles Rogers Prince, 34 and Kendrick Kevin Norwood, 28, are charged with kidnapping and rape, District Attorney John Champion said Tuesday.

They were found in the Sardis area, he said. Both women were found safe.

Prince and Norwood are on probation, he said, though it is unclear what their crimes were. WREG has not yet obtained their mugshots from Panola County.

According to Oxford Police, around 1:11 a.m. Sunday on the Oxford Square, the two women got into a car, possibly a gray Honda Pilot, occupied by two men.

Police said the car drove to a house in Panola County and the two women got out, but one then got back in. She was held against her will at a Panola County house, police said.

A Lafayette County deputy picked up the woman who left the car in that area around 2:30 a.m. No one had seen or heard from the other student after it drove away the second time.

At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police said, a tip came in with a possible location for the missing student.

Panola County sheriff’s authorities made contact with her and “got her out safely,” police said in a release.