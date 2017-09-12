Tennessee Taco Company celebrates its grand opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Memphis restaurant is re-defining the taco dinner.
Tennessee Taco Company promises it won't be your typical Mexican fare.
Co-owners Chef Rob Ray and Ben McLean stopped by to talk about their new place and give us a sampling of the amazing food.
Tennessee Taco Company Mango Salsa
Ingredients:
3 Roma Tomatoes (diced)
1/2 Red Onion (diced)
1 Jalapeño (diced)
3 Tablespoons Cilantro (finely chopped)
1/2 Lime (Juiced)
Salt and Pepper to taste.
3 cups mangos (diced)
1 Tablespoon Honey
Directions:
Mix all prepared ingredients in a mixing bowl
Add lime salt and pepper to personal preference.
Store in an air tight container and Keep cold
35.129168 -89.952417