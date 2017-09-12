Tennessee Taco Company celebrates its grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Memphis restaurant is re-defining the taco dinner.

Tennessee Taco Company promises it won't be your typical Mexican fare.

Co-owners Chef Rob Ray and Ben McLean stopped by to talk about their new place and give us a sampling of the amazing food.

Tennessee Taco Company Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

3 Roma Tomatoes (diced)

1/2 Red Onion (diced)

1 Jalapeño (diced)

3 Tablespoons Cilantro (finely chopped)

1/2 Lime (Juiced)

Salt and Pepper to taste.

3 cups mangos (diced)

1 Tablespoon Honey

Directions:

Mix all prepared ingredients in a mixing bowl

Add lime salt and pepper to personal preference.

Store in an air tight container and Keep cold