Team Read in desperate need of volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The numbers are simply staggering. Many second graders in Shelby County, can't even read at grade level.

WREG and Shelby County Schools are looking to make a difference through the Team Read program. The school needs 1,000 volunteers but we are still far from that goal with only 200 people signed up.

LaJoyce Cole is one of the Team Read coordinators. She stopped by Live at 9 to talk about what volunteers do and why this program is so important for the entire community.