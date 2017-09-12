School bus involved in accident at Haleville, East Holmes Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating following a school bus accident Tuesday morning.
WREG’s Jessica Gertler said the accident happened on Haleville and East Holmes Road and involved at least one other car.
It’s unclear what happened, but we do know a black four-door car suffered extensive damage to the front.
The bus was off the road with damage to the driver’s side. A tow truck had to be brought in to help wedge the bus out of the mud.
Witnesses claimed the driver of the other car involved was injured and terrified following the incident.
35.006430 -90.011459