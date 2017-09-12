Probation officer nominated as marshal in north Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — President Donald Trump is nominating a U.S. marshal for northern Mississippi.

Trump announced Monday that he wanted the U.S. Senate to confirm Daniel R. McKittrick as marshal for the state’s northern half.

McKittrick has been chief U.S. probation officer for the Northern District of Mississippi since 2007. He joined the U.S. Probation Service in 1991, after 12 years with the state prison system.

Chris Gallegos, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, says Cochran and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker recommended McKittrick.

Marshals pursue fugitives, transport prisoners and protect judges.

Trump in June nominated Mike Hurst as U.S. attorney for southern Mississippi and William “Chad” Lamar as U.S. attorney for northern Mississippi. The Senate hasn’t acted on the prosecutor nominations.

The president hasn’t nominated a U.S. marshal for the southern district.