Police: Missing Corinth juvenile stole car, arrested in Ohio

CORINTH, Miss. — A 13-year-old is reportedly facing charges after she allegedly stole a car in Corinth and drove it 700 miles away to Akron, Ohio.

On September 8, Corinth police issued an alert for Acelon Spears after she was reported missing. In the Facebook post, authorities said the young teen may be in a 2012 silver Dodge Caliber.

Captain Dell Green confirmed to The Daily Corinthian the Ohio-native had been staying with family in Corinth for only a couple of weeks when she disappeared Tuesday night with the vehicle.

She reportedly made it all the way to Akron when she was taken into custody for unknown charges.

The vehicle was also recovered.

Investigators said they will have to consult with youth court to determine how the case will be handled.

As of Monday, the girl was still in Akron.