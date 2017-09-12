Police looking for perfume-stealing suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a trio of suspects who reportedly swiped more than $1,000 in perfume from Sephora in Collierville.

Cameras got a good look at one of the suspects dressed in all white.

Police said they stuffed their pockets with perfume and cologne before getting away on Friday.

Police said the bandits will likely turn right around and sell it on social media or other resale websites.

Law enforcement has told us before: Pricey beauty products are a thief's best friend. They're harder to trace and easy to sell.

Police said it's possible they're from out of town since the white Ford 150 they escaped in had a Georgia tag, CG7920.

Investigators said Sephora is working with them, and they've also reached out to other law enforcement in the Mid-South to see if any other agencies can identify them.

"I'll keep an eye out for him. We have a store down the street," said one shopper.

That's all police are asking you to do. Be on the lookout and speak up if you see anything. Call Collierville's Criminal Division at 901-457-2520 if you have any information.

Once this trio is caught, they could face felony charges.