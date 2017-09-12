Police: Live-in boyfriend sets apartment on fire with woman, children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after he allegedly set an apartment on fire with himself, his girlfriend and her three young children inside.

The harrowing domestic incident happened Monday inside a unit in the 900 block of Peabody Avenue.

Once police arrived, the victim detailed her feelings of terror when her live-in boyfriend, Dirick Collier, suddenly kicked open the front door Tuesday, armed with two bottles which contained gas and a string. As she ran down to her children, Collier followed her down the hall and reportedly began lighting one of the bottles.

Scared, one of the children ran out of the apartment. The mother said she tried to run after the child but was told if she didn’t stop running she was dead. He then reportedly charged the child, threatening to beat him as well.

Both were forced back into the home, where Collier allegedly shut the door and stated they were all about to die. He then threw the fiery substance on the door, sending flames shooting into the air.

Thankfully, police made the scene and arrested Collier before anyone inside was harmed.

Collier was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, arson and drug charges once officers discovered marijuana in his possession.

He was given an $80,000 bond.