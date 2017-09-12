× Paradiso to launch IMAX experience with ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premiere

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new viewing experience will soon be available for movie-goers in the Bluff City thanks to Malco Theatres.

On Tuesday, the Memphis-based company announced the Paradiso Cinema Grill will soon be equipped with IMAX’s “cutting-edge” systems, creating a “truly immersive” experience for visitors.

The new technology will premiere during the opening weekend of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15.

The latest movie in the mega-hit franchise was shot using IMAX cameras, Malco said, creating a unique viewing experience with “unprecedented image quality”.

It’s unclear if Malco has plans to add IMAX screens to its other theaters.