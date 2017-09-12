MLGW: Man electrocuted while climbing utility pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW confirms a man was climbing a utility pole when he was electrocuted early Friday morning.

It happened in the area near Argyle and Coker in New Chicago. We don’t know the man’s identity.

A neighbor says it caused a six-hour power outage.

MLGW doesn’t know why the man was climbing the pole. They guess he was either trying to steal utilities or materials.

Burnt plastic, bloody gauze, gloves, and leftover crime scene tape littered the scene Tuesday.

We are working to learn more.