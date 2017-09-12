Meet Furry Friend Candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Furry Friend is Candy and she's just as sweet as her name suggests.

She came to the shelter as a stray. The shelter said she's a little shy, but warms up to just about anybody with a few treats and a little love.

She's about six-years-old and already walks nicely on a leash.

Candy is heartworm positive, but the shelter said that can be treated.

She's just one of the dogs up for adoption through a special promotion going on right now at Memphis Animal Services. Through September 25, all dogs over 25 pounds have an adoption fee of just $25.

To meet Candy or any of her other adorable friends, visit the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove or give them a call at (901) 636-1416.