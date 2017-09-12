Haywood County Sheriff Melvin Bond passes away

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the local community is mourning the loss of a man many say had an impact on their lives.

According to Brownsville Funeral Home, Sheriff Melvin Bond passed away Monday evening.

The Facebook post didn’t release any details, but asked for continued prayers for his friends, family and their community. Others quickly followed suit, taking to social media to express their condolences to the family and heartbreak over Sheriff Bond’s passing.

“This man has touched so many lives. He was wonderful to be around. My heart goes out to his family,” one Facebook poster wrote.

“Promise I’m hurt. Been knowing this man since I was a kid. One of the best men I’ve ever met. R.I.P. Mr. Melvin,” said one young man.

“A great man who feared God above all else. I still remember the times at Sunday School when he’d praise me and my brother for reading the Word like we did.. Said we had the markings of being great young men when we got older.. How right he was.. I won’t (and haven’t) forgotten what I learned from him in those days..”

“So very heartbreaking,” one woman wrote. “He was a great man with a passion for his town and it’s people.”

“Just like one of the family.”

The 27-year veteran attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy and trained in criminal investigation, narcotics and as a DARE Instructor. He began his service in Haywood County back in 2002.

Funeral arrangements have not been made public at this time.