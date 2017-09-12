Grants offered for MLK50 events in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor and City Council are offering grants up to $10,000 to support events and programming honoring Dr. Martin Luther King next year.

King was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis in 1968, and 2018 will mark the 50th anniversary of that event. The National Civil Rights Museum has scheduled programming under the title MLK50.

As part of the commemoration, the city and the National Civil Rights Museum are working to position Memphis as “a global epicenter of positive social change.”

Funds will be awarded to activities that impact the following priorities: poverty, youth, jobs/economic development, community empowerment, nonviolence, and justice/peace.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. Award recipients will be notified by Nov. 1. Programs and projects must be completed between Jan. 1, 2018, and May 31, 2018. Half of the funds will be available upon notification of award. The remainder will be awarded upon completion of the project and submission of an impact report.

Online submissions are strongly preferred at https://memphiscity.seamlessdocs.com/f/MLK50

However, hard copies of completed applications may be delivered to City Hall and addressed to:

ATTN: MLK50 Partnerships Committee

125 N. Main St., Room 308

Memphis, TN 38103