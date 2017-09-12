First game of PCL Championship Series postponed due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first game in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series between the Memphis Redbirds and El Paso Chihuahuas has been canceled due to the weather.

The series will officially begin Wednesday at AutoZone Park with Tuesday evening’s game being played on Thursday at 12:05 p.m. The team said they will honor any tickets that were purchased for Tuesday night’s game at that time.

Fans also have the option to use their ticket Wednesday. For more information, contact the AutoZone Park Box Office at (901) 721-6000.

Fans who attend either game with get a free hot dog and soda voucher, and the first 5,000 will get a Redbirds hat.

Tickets start at $10.

