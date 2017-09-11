× Woman dies after contracting Legionnaires at Graceland hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has confirmed that a Kentucky woman died from Legionnaires’ Disease days after staying at the Guest House at Graceland.

Linda “Gail” Godsey, 62, died on June 21. She and three family members stayed at the Guest House from June 10-13.

The coroner of Breathitt County, Kentucky told WREG the medical examiner listed Legionnaires’ as the cause of death on Gail’s autopsy.

Three other family members got sick on the same trip and tell WREG they tested positive for Legionnaires’. The family filed a lawsuit in Davidson County Circuit Court last Thursday.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Elvis Presley Enterprises.