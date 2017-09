× Video: Residents rescue manatees stranded by Irma

SARASOTA BAY — Several good Samaritans jumped into action after Irma sucked the water from Sarasota Bay leaving several manatees stranded and in need of help.

The animals were in “knee-deep mud” when Marcelo Clavijo’s group discovered them Sunday afternoon.

Placing them on green tarps, residents pulled the manatees more than 100 yards back into the water, CBS News reported.

The entire thing was caught on video.